NAVIJAČI PRIREDILI DIRLJIV DOČEK MIHAJLOVIĆU: Cijela Italija je uz njega; ‘Prejak si ti, Siniša, ovo će proći’

Siniša Mihajlović could leave his Bologna job to deal with a serious illness, claim Corriere dello Sport on their Saturday front page.

They report Mihajlović recently had tests and medics warned him he should go ahead with aggressive treatment.

