NAVIJAČI NAPALI VALVERDEA ZBOG RAKITIĆA: Francuski dvojac od 245 milijuna eura je beskoristan, a Hrvat je na klupi

And I say Again. IVAN RAKITIC been Barcelona best Midfielder for the past 5years!!

Iniesta was below par in his final years.

Busquet been so bad for 3years but keep mute.

Roberto is confused positional wise.

Don’t argue with me. https://t.co/vAspRwyGkA

— Buchi Laba Laba 🦋🦋🦋 (@Buchi_smallzy) August 17, 2019