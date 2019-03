NAJVRJEDNIJE MOMČADI U REGIJI: Ovako Dinamova mega-momčad i Hajdukovi talentirani klinci stoje u odnosu na Zvezdu i Partizan

Highest valued players in the ex-Yu leagues according to @TMuk_news. @gnkdinamo enjoying their European League run in more than one way, as you can tell by the updated player values. @RedStarEnglish did a really good job with their CL run too. (via @NogometPlusNet) pic.twitter.com/QxQDAY76zg

— Juraj Vrdoljak (@JurajVrdoljak) March 13, 2019