NAJLUĐE DVIJE MINUTE U NOGOMETU IKAD: Ovo što su radili igrači u JAR-u teško je opisati, zato je najbolje samo pogledati

Showboating…You either hate it or love it 😍⚽😡

Kaizer Chiefs turned on the style in their @Asidlali match against Platinum Stars on Saturday. Coach Arthur Zwane was not impressed with the antics but the crowd at Makhulong Stadium certainly enjoyed the show.#Asidlali pic.twitter.com/nKUl1JdNbB

— SuperSport (@SuperSportTV) February 19, 2018