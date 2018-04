MOURINHO SE POŽALIO NA NEPRAVDU OKO SALAHA: Kritičari mu odmah pronašli izjavu staru tri godine koja ga demantira

Mourinho in the story below: "The decision to sell Salah wasn't mine."

Which is interesting as in July 2015, he said: "I see his future elsewhere. Either on loan or sold with an offer we are happy to accept. We have five wingers and it is better not to have Salah back."

🤔 https://t.co/TwuBo02N0n

— Melissa Reddy (@MelissaReddy_) April 26, 2018