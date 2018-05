MOHAMED SALAH PROPUŠTA SP: Osvanule katastrofalne vijesti o čudesnom Egipćaninu! Svi su u nevjerici

This isn't a fair game , this isn't football match

He is like playing WWE or playing in street without rules

How this called football game

We'll pray for you , our Hero get well soon

and we're sorry for you @MoSalah #MoSalah #محمد_صلاح#GetWellSoonSalah pic.twitter.com/wJbRZyy7MX

— Rana Exo_L 💫 (@Sehun_Angel94) May 26, 2018