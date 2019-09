MOGU LI BITI MORBIDNIJI: Degutantan rasistički skandal potresa talijansku ligu, ali nitko živ ne reagira

This is a statement released by @Inter_en ultras the #CurvaNord about the racism @RomeluLukaku9 was the victim of.

It begins with the words “we’re really sorry you thought what happened in Cagliari was racist.”

Anyone still wonder why I’m proud to never have set foot there?

🤦‍♂️🤦‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/r5huZfoEIL

— Nima Tavallaey Roodsari (@NimaTavRood) September 3, 2019