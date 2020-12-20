Pogledajte kakve komentare pišu navijači Reala nakon Lukinog sjajnog poteza

Luka Modrić zabio je drugi gol Real Madrida protiv Eibara. Kapetan Vatrenih zatresao je mrežu u 13. minuti nakon dobre akcije Kraljevskog kluba.

Karim Benzema sjurio se nakon oduzete lopte iskosa prema golu, a Modrić je bio njegovo idealno rješenje na rubu kaznenog prostora.

Luka je sjajnim udarcem pogodio mrežu Eibara za udvostručenje vodstva Reala.

Reakcije s društvenih mreža

Naravno, nakon Modrićevog gola društvene mreže su eksplodirale. Pogledajte kakve komentare pišu navijači Reala nakon Lukinog sjajnog poteza:

Luka modric he is so dammmm good #halamadrid — Logan (@loguoff) December 20, 2020

People who think modric didn't deserve the ballon dor in 2018 💀💀. 100% he deserved it. Ik he isn't a stat Padder and he isn't Messi or Ronaldo but he 100% deserved to win it. The fact he was even a contender in the same era as them speaks volumes as to how good he is — PulisicSZN (@technicianPuli) December 20, 2020

Modric is one of the best midfielders ever but please just don't compare him with xavi and iniesta only — Ahmad🇪🇸(6-0) (@SpainA7mad) December 20, 2020

For real! I'm actually smiling watching Modric, Rodrygo and Benzema ball out and I haven't done that in a long while lol — Dreamvillain (@_rahims) December 20, 2020

Modric has no right to be as good as he is at this age. Genuinely still incredible and worthy of starting for an elite club at 35 ffs. — ETHAN (@EthanFromOnline) December 20, 2020

Modric is a beauty to watch 😻 — OluwaFeranmi 🤍🤍🤍 (@soles_feranmi) December 20, 2020

People can dispute his Ballon D’or win in 2018, but they cannot dispute that Modric is one of the best midfielders to ever play the game. — AD (@AmR_D18) December 20, 2020