Nogomet

STRAŠAN JE LUKITA

MODRIĆ ZABIO ZA REAL I BACIO NAVIJAČE U TRANS: ‘Hrvat bolje igra sad nego kad je osvojio Zlatnu loptu!’

21:55

Pogledajte kakve komentare pišu navijači Reala nakon Lukinog sjajnog poteza

Luka Modrić zabio je drugi gol Real Madrida protiv Eibara. Kapetan Vatrenih zatresao je mrežu u 13. minuti nakon dobre akcije Kraljevskog kluba.

Karim Benzema sjurio se nakon oduzete lopte iskosa prema golu, a Modrić je bio njegovo idealno rješenje na rubu kaznenog prostora.

Luka je sjajnim udarcem pogodio mrežu Eibara za udvostručenje vodstva Reala.

Naravno, nakon Modrićevog gola društvene mreže su eksplodirale. Pogledajte kakve komentare pišu navijači Reala nakon Lukinog sjajnog poteza:

