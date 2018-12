MODRIĆ SE OGLASIO NAKON OSVAJANJA JOŠ JEDNOG TROFEJA: Njegove riječi jasno pokazuju o kakvom se šampionu radi

Luka Modrić’s 2018:

✅Ballon d'Or

✅Champions League

✅Club World Cup

✅World Cup Runners-Up

✅FIFA The Best POTY

✅UEFA CL POTY

✅World Cup Golden Ball

✅FIFpro World XI

✅UEFA CL Midfielder of the Season ✅UEFA CL Team of the Season

✅Croatian Player of the Year pic.twitter.com/aB2zUd3hQf

— sic🇳🇱 (@realftmadrid) December 22, 2018