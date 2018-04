MODRIĆ NADMAŠIO SVA OČEKIVANJA: Ovaj podatak dokazuje da hrvatski maestro može stati uz najveće Realove veznjake u povijesti

Each Luka Modric season in UCL as Real Madrid player:

1. Semifinals. Lost vs BVB (benched in 1-4 loss, started in 2-0 win)

2. Champion

3. Semifinals (injured for most of the year, missed both games vs Juve)

4. Champion

5. Champion

6. Semifinals so far… pic.twitter.com/oBNKAFNvJh

