MESSI JE PONOVO POKAZAO DA JE VELIK I VAN TERENA: Ovaj potez je oduševio svijet

Journalist: "After the first game, I gave you a red amulet that my mother gave me to give it to you for good luck. I don't know if you remember."

Messi: "I remember. I put it on my left leg"

Journalist: "Are you kidding?"

Messi: "No. Iook, it's here." pic.twitter.com/WgzNg1EVLd

— Photos of Football (@photosofootball) June 27, 2018