MARADONA KOMENTIRAO KONTROVERZNI PENAL U LIGI PRVAKA: ‘Pa ja bih to isto učinio. Iskoristio je priliku’

“It wasn’t a penalty,” says Diego Maradona. “Lucas Vazquez was forced to dive. He was next to Gigi Buffon and Medhi Benatia, who was coming from behind and wanted to steal the ball. Vazquez let himself fall … Mind you, I’d have done it too in the circumstances.”

— Espen Uldal ⚪️⚫️ (@EspenMac) April 14, 2018