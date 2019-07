LUDNICA NA HAITIJU: Po prvi put osvojili grupu; Pogledajte kako su školskom akcijom posramili Kostarikance

Canada Top story: @FOXSoccer: 'Haiti have won their Gold Cup group for the first time! 🇭🇹

They will face Canada in the quarterfinals while Costa Rica will take on Mexico as runners-up in Group B 👀 #GoldCup2019 ' pic.twitter.com/aZA2WEAo0m, see more https://t.co/n8N4Sdnj3P

— Blog The World (@Blog_The_World) June 25, 2019