UŽIVO, BAYERN – BORUSSIA 2-0, JUVENTUS – MILAN 0-1; GOOOL, Kovačeve trupe gaze Borussiju, ovo je totalni nogomet

Krzysztof Piątek has now reached double figures across all competitions for two different clubs this season:

• Genoa: 19 goals in 21 games

• AC Milan: 10 goals in 13 games

It’s his first season in one of Europe’s top five leagues. 🤯 pic.twitter.com/tKcGuRxWMc

— Squawka Football (@Squawka) April 6, 2019