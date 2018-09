ZVIJEZDA JUVENTUSA DALA NASLUTITI MOGUĆI ODLAZAK: ‘Nisam razmišljao o tome, ali još mi nisu ponudili novi ugovor…’

🎙️ |

Alex Sandro on extending the contract with Juventus:

"I've not received any proposal to renew yet. I am still contracted to the club for this year and the next. I only focus on the present and then we'll see what happens."

Extend his contract 🙏 pic.twitter.com/DnOiIhFGGK

— Arjun Pradeep (@IndianRegista) September 21, 2018