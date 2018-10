ZLOČESTI DEČKO TALIJANSKOG NOGOMETA: ‘Današnji nogometaši su bezveznjaci, nitko su i ništa’

Antonio Cassano has retired – again – but had time for a typical no-filter interview on the best and worst he's worked with, why he couldn't join #Juventus , that Andrea Stramaccioni brawl and "all players suck nowadays" https://t.co/Mu7dbA6e1u #FCIM #ACMilan #Azzurri pic.twitter.com/sA2HMEpCu4

— footballitalia (@footballitalia) October 13, 2018