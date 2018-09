ZLOČESTI DEČKO ENGLESKOG NOGOMETA O NEYMARU: ‘Najbolji na svijetu? On je nogometna Kim Kardashian!’

Joey Barton on Neymar 🗣

"I think he is the Kim Kardashian of football, Neymar is not the best player in the world, we saw that again in Russia. Neymar, more than a football phenomenon, is an advertising phenomenon, like the Kardashians."

Barton's obsessed with Neymar 😂 pic.twitter.com/zMx44Vr161

— TeamFA (@TeamFA) September 22, 2018