ON JE NAJBOLJI SVJETSKI VRATAR ZA KOJEG JOŠ NISTE ČULI: Prije tri sezone bio je rezerva, a danas stoji uz bok Alissonu

Beyond his incredible clean sheet record (last RT), Edouard Mendy (Reims, Ligue 1) is absolutely flying when drilling down into the factors that determine the difficulty and quality of shotstopping, distribution, and dealing with crosses.

— Sam Jackson (@Sam_Jackson94) December 4, 2018