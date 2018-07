VELIKA TRANSFER PRIČA DOBILA SVOJ EPILOG: Milan dogovorio transfer ubojitog napadača na San Siro

Higuain to Milan is done, the player has accepted to join Milan on loan. This also means that the Caldara-Bonucci swap will be concluded between Juventus and Milan. Juventus will meet Milan today to define the agreement

[@DiMarzio and @FabrizioRomano] pic.twitter.com/MPrA0rdAau

— Milan Eye (@MilanEye) July 31, 2018