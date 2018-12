TALIJANI SLAVE NEVJEROJATNOG HRVATA: Super Mario je na svim naslovnicama, prozvali ga najboljim na svijetu

Mario Mandzukic is the best big game player in Europe right now. A proper fighter. Plays every game like a soldier. Never gives up even if his head bleeds. Belongs to a rare and dying breed of no-nonsense footballers.

For him, it will still be 'No good'.🤣 pic.twitter.com/qIILdLGcXo

— Kaustubh Pandey (@Kaus_Pandey17) December 23, 2018