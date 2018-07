TALIJANSKI MEDIJI DONOSE SENZACIONALNU PRIČU: Cristiano Ronaldo mogao bi karijeru nastaviti u Italiji!

🇮🇹 📰 | Front page of TS:

Juve's dream/obsession for UCL & FCA's economic strength, can see them go in for Cristiano Ronaldo. They have a rapport with Cr7's agent, Jorge Mendes, at the Juventus HQ, via Cancelo.

Cr7 has said NO to renewing his contract with Real at €30m net. pic.twitter.com/3Pim9zkTqh

— Arjun Pradeep (@IndianRegista) June 30, 2018