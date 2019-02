SUAREZ – NAPADAČ BEZ GOLA U GOSTIMA: Barcina zvijezda je jalova na gostovanjima, njegov zadnji pogodak samo rijetki pamte

0 – Luis Suarez has failed to score (or deliver an assist) in his last 1,418 minutes of play away from home in the Champions League, that’s 23 hours and 38 minutes. The last time he scored on the road came in September 2015 against Roma at the Olimpico. Defiance. pic.twitter.com/nHnivh2mt6

— OptaJose (@OptaJose) February 19, 2019