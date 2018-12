ŠTO JE PRESUDILO MOURINHU? Najgori start Manchester Uniteda u posljednjih 28 godina samo je vrh sante leda

29 – 19th placed Huddersfield Town (28) have conceded fewer Premier League goals so far in 2018-19 than Manchester United (29), with only Fulham, Cardiff, Burnley and Southampton conceding more than the Red Devils under Jose Mourinho. Sloppy. pic.twitter.com/ABQMQ8nUwE

— OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) December 18, 2018