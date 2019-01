SLOMLJENI VAHA RASPLAKAO NAVIJAČE PORUKOM PRIJE UTAKMICE: Ove riječi najbolje dočaravaju koliko mu je teško

Nantes play their first game since the disappearance of former striker Emiliano Sala on Wednesday when the host Saint-Etienne in Ligue 1.

Coach Vahid Halilhodzic admitted the club are "living a nightmare" but asked his players to focus their efforts on claiming three points. pic.twitter.com/TdyKZyy2ES

— Omnisport (@OmnisportNews) January 29, 2019