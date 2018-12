POGLEDAJTE VIDEO KOJI DOKAZUJE KOLIKO JE BROZOVIĆ BRILJANTAN IGRAČ: Jučer je to demonstrirao na najbolji način

Marcelo #Brozovic played superb in the first half:

-best rated in @Inter by @SofaScoreINT

40 passes – 97% accuracy

4/5 long balls

16 passes in final third

4/6 duels won

2/2 tackles won

1 interception, 2 blocked shots, 1 clearances#EpicBrozo #InterStats #JuveInter #Italia pic.twitter.com/51pjot1WQr

— Dino Grgić (@Dino_Grgic) December 7, 2018