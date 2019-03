OVO SU BILI ZIDANEOVI UVJETI ZA POVRATAK: Ima ih šest, jedan se tiče Nike Kovača

The conditions Zidane had before accepting a return to Real Madrid:

1) Total control over the team

2) Sell the players he does not want 3) Marcelo & Isco are not for sale

4) Neymar will not be bought

5) James doesn’t return

6) try to sign Mbappé

[marca fichajes] pic.twitter.com/bn6UjzFS5l

— SB (@Realmadridplace) March 11, 2019