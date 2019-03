NAPOLI RIMLJANIMA OČITAO NOGOMETNU LEKCIJU: Na Olimpicu im utrpali čak četiri komada i gurnuli ih na rub ponora

Great result at the Olimpico!

4-1 win, great goal from Arek Milik and good to see both Verdi and Younes on the scoresheet too.#RomaNapoli #ForzaNapoliSempre

pic.twitter.com/WmmQ6vS4fc

— SSC NAP⚽️LI NEWS (@SSCNapoliNews_) March 31, 2019