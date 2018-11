MOURINHO JAVNO PROZVAO ČETIRI IGRAČA UNITEDA: ‘To su razmaženi klinci koji nemaju karakter’

Jose Mourinho: "Luke Shaw, he’s got big potential but doesn’t know how to behave. We’re talking about Luke Shaw, Martial, Lingard, Rashford; young, big potential, but at the end of the day it results in the word I cannot say [cojones], character, personality, they lack a little." pic.twitter.com/5wzGAkCS1H

— Squawka News (@SquawkaNews) November 23, 2018