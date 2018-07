MILAN I JUVENTUS U POSLU KOJI IZAZIVA NEVJERICU: Bit će prometno u oba kluba, a u priču je uključen i srebrni Vatrenih

A mega deal between #Juventus and #ACMilan involving Leonardo Bonucci, Gonzalo Higuain, Mattia Caldara, Mehdi Benatia and Marko Pjaca could be on the cards, according to Gazzetta dello Sport…https://t.co/68n8leeeUo pic.twitter.com/JPV7ES0jUn

— footballitalia (@footballitalia) July 25, 2018