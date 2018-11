KOVAČ IMA PROBLEMA, OVO JE DOKAZ: Ako ovo ne pokazuje manjak poštovanja prema njemu… i to od zvijezde čija riječ ima težinu

Reason: During the Wolfsburg game, Kovac ordered his subs to start warming up. Franck Ribéry had hardly moved and sat with wide open legs on the advertising board. Meanwhile, Jérôme Boateng was lying on the floor when warming up. pic.twitter.com/i1aVJlDnOK

— Bayern & Germany (@iMiaSanMia) November 1, 2018