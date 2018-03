KLUB POTVRDIO SENZACIONALNU VIJEST: Navijači Tottenhama možete mirno spavati. Evo kad se vraća Harry Kane

TEAM NEWS: Preliminary assessments have confirmed that @HKane has damaged lateral ligaments in his right ankle.

The England striker sustained the injury following a challenge in our 4-1 win over Bournemouth on Sunday and is expected to return to First Team training next month. pic.twitter.com/q4sOSJHhPT

— Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) March 14, 2018