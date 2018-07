JUVENTUSU ZARADIO 160 MILIJUNA EURA IAKO JOŠ NIJE NI POTPISAO: Zbog Ronalda dionice otišle u nebo

🇪🇸 📰 | MARCA:

Juve cannot believe that they are about to sign Cristiano Ronaldo for such a bargain in a market that saw Barça pay €105m+€40m in bonuses for Dembélé, and in a market that saw Liverpool offer €180m for Asensio.

