HRVATI NAPUŠTAJU INTER: Trener otvorio Perišiću vrata kluba, jasno rekao kakva je situacija sa drugim vlasnikom svjetskog srebra

#Arsenal have reportedly stepped up with an offer for Ivan Perisic, who was a target for #MUFC , as Luciano Spalletti opened the #Inter door. "If someone is interested, they must pay his value" https://t.co/STI7Ny3TdU #FCIM #AFC pic.twitter.com/yrfGMvWauv

— footballitalia (@footballitalia) January 26, 2019