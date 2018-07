ČINI SE DA IZMEĐU VELIKANA IPAK NEMA ZLE KRVI: Predsjednik Rome komentirao preokret u transferu Malcoma i nasmijao prisutne

🇮🇹 @ASRomaEN Chairman James Pallotta on Malcom:

🗣 "@FCBarcelona called us yesterday to apologise, but I don't accept their apology."

🗣 "The only way I accept their apology is if they send us Messi."

🤷‍♂️ Seems Fair. 😂 pic.twitter.com/dP0bQ1dBSX

— SPORF (@Sporf) July 26, 2018