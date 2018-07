CHELSEA I JUVENTUS DOGOVARAJU SENZACIONALAN POSAO: Sprema li se velika trampa igrača?

🇮🇹 | More in Gazzetta:

The swap deal involving Higuaín & Morata, can satisfy all parties in concern.

Sarri wants Pipa, the player is open to leaving Juventus, Juventus don't consider him non-transferable.

Juve want Álvaro, Chelsea want to sell him, he wants to leave Chelsea. https://t.co/0lG1Q2Jvao

— Arjun Pradeep (@IndianRegista) July 2, 2018