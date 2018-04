Retweeted AKWA IBOM's VERY oWn! (@ClintonViceB):

Mandzukiç has scored 2 quality headers and has been relatively calm with his celebrations..

But your Portuguese MCM will score a simple tap in and will run round the pitch like he was the one that discovered the Moon.

TRAGIC

— GUNZZ (@ObaGunzz) April 11, 2018