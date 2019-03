CR7 PROKOMENTIRAO VEČER ZA PAMĆENJE: Sebe je stavio u prvi plan, mnogi se slažu – s razlogom

“It had to be a special night and it was. This is the mentality you need in the Champions League,” said Juventus hat-trick hero Cristiano Ronaldo https://t.co/VEVi5UweoK #JuveAtleti #UCL #JUVATL #CR7 pic.twitter.com/IqcHsTC1oM

— footballitalia (@footballitalia) March 12, 2019