LEIPZIG DANIJA OLMA DEMOLIRAO SCHALKE USRED GELSENKIRCHENA: Došli na samo bod zaostatka od vodećeg Bayerna

Erling Haaland continued his impressive form as Borussia Dortmund defeated Werder Bremen, while RB Leipzig and Koln both netted five goals in Saturday's Bundesliga action.

Full recap: https://t.co/Y8SJbnRRyD pic.twitter.com/LacPtsXZvT

— Kick Off (@KickOffMagazine) February 22, 2020