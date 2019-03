LEGENDARNI PUYOL ODABRAO NAJBOLJEG STOPERA SVIJETA: ‘Tu nema sumnje, pa on je bolji nego što sam ja ikad bio!’

Reporter: "Is Pique better than you?"

Carles Puyol: "Yes. He is the best centre-back in the world. We're different. He is key to Barcelona in everything he contributes, his leadership, how he competes. He is a phenomenon and a great friend."

