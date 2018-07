LAŽNI NOGOMETAŠ IZ ZIMBABVEA NASAMARIO SRBE: Predstavio se kao kapetan Manchester Cityja i dobio ugovor

This is great. Some guy called Tinotenda Chibharo has managed to get a deal in the Serbian top-flight by pretending he played 18 times for Killie (he didn't) and was the Man City U23 captain (there's a guy in a jumper on the pitch during that 'game' mate). pic.twitter.com/ansjA6parX

— Russell (@russabercrombie) July 18, 2018