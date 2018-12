KUPILI GA ZA SITNIŠ, A SADA VRIJEDI BOGATSTVO: Borussijinoj senzaciji najviše narasla cijena, na listi i hrvatski reprezentativac

New @CIES_Football Weekly Post presents big-5 league players whose transfer value has increased the most during the last trimester: @Sanchooo10 tops the table! +€7⃣8⃣million +8⃣0⃣6⃣% Top 20s at https://t.co/QDP6ufRK3A pic.twitter.com/ZnVv4KOHuP

— CIES Football Obs (@CIES_Football) December 10, 2018