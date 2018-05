KRAJ ERE U MANCHESTERU: Veznjak s kojim je počeo uspon Cityja napušta klub nakon osam godina

BREAKING: Pep Guardiola has confirmed Yaya Touré will leave Manchester City in the summer.

Throwback to the 2013/14 season:

Goals: 20

Assists: 9

One of the best midfielders to play in the Premier League. pic.twitter.com/LKAQPehWQD

— FourFourTweet (@FourFourTweet) May 4, 2018