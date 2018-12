KOVAČ PUN HVALE ZA MLADO POJAČANJE: ‘Već sad je bolji od cijelog jednog Bayernovog uzrasta!”

Bayern Munich manager Niko Kovac on former Vancouver Whitecaps HG Alphonso Davies:

"If I compare him with our U23, then he is already ahead of all of them, he has to adjust still, that's clear, but he has quality and we will not stand in his way if he can help us." #MLS #VWFC pic.twitter.com/9b9kaMZBA9

— MLS Transfer Buzz (@MLStransferbuzz) December 27, 2018