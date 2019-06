KOVAČ MOŽE TRLJATI RUKE: S ovim bi zvjezdanim pojačanjem od 200 milijuna eura mogao riješiti sve svoje probleme

Sané currently earns €9.3m/year at City. Negotiations with City faltered because of salary expectations. City offer €11m/year

Sané's management is asking for €20m. Bayern's offer is of €13m/year. Bayern have room for maneuver after they got rid of Ribéry's wages [SportBild] pic.twitter.com/26FJIHk2Xb

— Bayern & Germany (@iMiaSanMia) June 26, 2019