KORISNICI TWITTERA JEDVA DOČEKALI PORAZ VATRENIH: Dejan Lovren ponovno je njihova meta, a komentari su im brutalni

🇭🇷 Dejan Lovren:

🗣 “I think people should recognise that I am one of the best defenders in the world."

📅 His 2018 so far:

❌ Champions League Final Defeat

❌ FIFA World Cup Final Defeat

❌ UEFA Euro Nations League Relegation pic.twitter.com/Y0sHAnwXTO

— Adebowale Ayomide (@AyAdebowale) November 19, 2018