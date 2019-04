KAPETAN WATFORDA NAKON ČUDESNOG ULASKA U FINALE: ‘Prije 12 godina sam plaćao da igram nogomet, pogledajte gdje sam sada…’

"I was holding back the tears. 12 years ago I was paying £10 a week to play football and now I'm in the final!"

