KAPETAN CHELSEAJA OSRAMOTIO SE PRED CIJELIM SVIJETOM: Podivljao na sutkinju nakon korektne odluke u povijesnoj utakmici

Aww well done Klopp ❣️ a lot of morons in twitter giving the refs a hard time but the game flowed, most players were respectful (not Azpilicueta) so 💪🏼💪🏼💪🏼 well done to the women ref team 🏆 #HistoryMakers https://t.co/uqMd7VApO6

— IrishDoyle (@DubhlinnAllOver) August 15, 2019