History is made 📖! First time in Concacaf history that two different players scores a hat- trick in the same match: Jonathan David 🏆 and Lucas Cavallini 🏆@canadasoccerEN 🇨🇦 7-0 Cuba 🇨🇺 | #GoldCup2019 #CANvCUB #ThisIsOurs pic.twitter.com/xKjLTM7ig1

— Gold Cup 2019 (@GoldCup) June 24, 2019