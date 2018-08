JUNAK ZVEZDINOG PLASMANA U LIGU PRVAKA: ‘Iz Knina smo pobjegli na traktoru, sve smo ostavili i bježali 9 dana prema Srbiji’

Socceroo Milos Degenek scores a crucial, crucial 2nd goal in the UEFA Champions League playoffs to turn this tie on it's head.

As it stands, Red Star Belgrade lead the tie on away goals!

SALZBURG 2-2 Crvena Zvezda (2-2)#UCL #SALZVE #OptusSport pic.twitter.com/Bfmqf49iVU

— Optus Sport (@OptusSport) August 29, 2018