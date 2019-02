JOŠ JEDAN KLJUČNI IGRAČ BAYERNA LJUTIT NA KOVAČA: Nova pobuna nakon prekršenog obećanja

Jérôme Boateng made no secret of his annoyance after losing his starting spot since the start of the second half of the season especially that the club denied him, with insistence from Kovač, his move to PSG in the summer where he was promised a starter role by Tuchel [SportBild] pic.twitter.com/GchocfdKAe

— Bayern & Germany (@iMiaSanMia) February 13, 2019